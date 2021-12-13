Insider Buying: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Acquires £19,350 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) insider Alina Kessel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,659.73).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 386.20 ($5.12) on Monday. DS Smith Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 380.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 414.31. The company has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMDS shares. Shore Capital lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

