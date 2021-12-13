Insider Buying: New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Buys A$411,800.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) insider Thomas Millner acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$411,800.00 ($290,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 24th. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

