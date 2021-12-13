Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Buys $295,040.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $263,447.03.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

