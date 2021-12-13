Insider Buying: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Purchases $16,863.30 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $16,863.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

