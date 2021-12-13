Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $22,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $23,770.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. 554,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,913. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CareDx by 269.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareDx by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 32.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in CareDx by 41.9% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

