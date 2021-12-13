Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells 91,938 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 3,541,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,243,000 after purchasing an additional 304,665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 309.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 52,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

