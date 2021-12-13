Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells 91,938 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. 3,541,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
