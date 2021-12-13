Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $901,297.80 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90.

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

