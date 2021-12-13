Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 16,486 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:HPE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
