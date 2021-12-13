Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 16,486 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,865,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

