Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.05. 543,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,932. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Natera by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.