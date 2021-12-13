Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 38,842 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.