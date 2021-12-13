Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells 38,842 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.90. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
