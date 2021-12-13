Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Sells $60,921.00 in Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SBH opened at $20.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

