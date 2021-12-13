Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Sells 62,166 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE S opened at $50.30 on Monday. SentinelOne Inc has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

