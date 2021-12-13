Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.87. 1,060,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,001. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in AZEK by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

