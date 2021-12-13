Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells 66,836 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$122,476.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$478,342.97.

Penne Ann Goplerud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.77 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.54.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

