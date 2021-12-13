Insider Selling: V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Sells 7,429 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V.F. stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

