Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $203,560.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.13 on Monday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.