Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,610. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

