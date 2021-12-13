Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 116,165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $141,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

