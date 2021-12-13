Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $144,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,504 shares of company stock valued at $90,692,478. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

