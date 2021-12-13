Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $144,934.40 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

