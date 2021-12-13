Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 141,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.