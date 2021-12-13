InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IHG opened at $62.85 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

