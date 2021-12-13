Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 283,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,949. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

