Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

