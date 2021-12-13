Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,326 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLGT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.29. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

