Invesco Ltd. Has $579,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

NYSE:GGB opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

