Invesco Ltd. Has $736,000 Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $468.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.