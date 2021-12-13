Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,248 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

