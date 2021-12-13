Invesco Ltd. Sells 474 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $472.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.83 and its 200 day moving average is $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.