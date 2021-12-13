Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 149.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 975.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 49.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 206,904 shares of company stock worth $2,181,791. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

