Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 350,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

