Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.