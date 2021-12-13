Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,477,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of RTM opened at $175.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46.

