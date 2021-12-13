Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $94.88 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.27.

