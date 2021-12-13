Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KBC Group (KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC's activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group's holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. "

12/6/2021 – KBC Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on the stock, down previously from €85.00 ($95.51).

12/4/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/15/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on the stock, up previously from €76.00 ($85.39).

10/26/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/26/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €60.00 ($67.42) to €65.00 ($73.03). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($82.02) to €76.00 ($85.39). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – KBC Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

KBCSY opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. KBC Group NV has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

