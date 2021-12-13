Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 0.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,275,504 shares of company stock worth $90,692,478. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

