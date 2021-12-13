Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 17.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $229,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,982.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,755.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

