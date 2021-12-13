Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $206,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

