Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

