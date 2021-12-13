Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

IWB stock opened at $262.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.38 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

