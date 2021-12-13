Investors Research Corp Purchases 91 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $210.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.33 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

