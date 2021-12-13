Investors Research Corp Sells 300 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Amundi bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $109.02 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

