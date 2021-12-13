Investors Research Corp Takes $708,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 85,642,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,964,000 after buying an additional 1,751,342 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,842,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,946,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 166,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

VIV opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

