Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.