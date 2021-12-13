ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

IS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSE:IS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

