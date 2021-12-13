iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.62. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,673. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23.

