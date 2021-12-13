iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $27.57. iShares Global Energy ETF shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1,385 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.