iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

