iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

