iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

